Charles M. Chiappone Sells 12,500 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stock

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AWI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.89. The company had a trading volume of 234,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWI. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,374,000 after buying an additional 51,403 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,809,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,636,000 after buying an additional 247,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,549,000 after buying an additional 173,741 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

