Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Position Trimmed by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 269,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $39,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Chart Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $189.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.29.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

