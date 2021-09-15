Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $121.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $133.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.42.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $116.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.34. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

