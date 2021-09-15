Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LNG. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

LNG stock opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of -37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $92.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

