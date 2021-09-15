China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.88

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Resources Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get China Resources Power alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.2652 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

About China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.