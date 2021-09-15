Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.64 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post sales of $102.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.34 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $82.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $398.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.29 million to $403.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $448.18 million, with estimates ranging from $440.71 million to $458.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of CHUY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,779. The stock has a market cap of $601.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

