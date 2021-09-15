Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 134,264 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 377.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 134,264 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 40.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

