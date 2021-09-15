Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,525 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Coherent were worth $16,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $252.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 1.59. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.15.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million.

COHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

