Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 7,639 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $451.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

