Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,368 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $191.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

