Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 350,417 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,417 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $27,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,921,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $48.08. 51,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,122. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

