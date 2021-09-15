Cidel Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $90,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 77,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 103,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.5% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.05. The company had a trading volume of 124,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,093. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.34 and its 200 day moving average is $161.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.40.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.