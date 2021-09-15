Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 124,349 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,808,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,349 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises about 1.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Manulife Financial worth $35,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291,007 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 615.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,358,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,606 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 691.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at $23,642,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 123,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,422. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

