Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 242 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $212,572,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after buying an additional 366,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,646.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 327,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,460,000 after acquiring an additional 309,172 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.65. The stock had a trading volume of 484,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,142. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

