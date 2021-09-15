Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $179,560,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,106,000 after buying an additional 457,942 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,713,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after purchasing an additional 348,943 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 117.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,585,000 after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

NYSE:TRI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.90. 33,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $120.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.41.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

