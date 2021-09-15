CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.58. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.56. 256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,152. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $43.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

