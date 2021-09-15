Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Cirrus Logic reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.95. 330,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,316. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average is $81.03.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,019. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $40,270,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $31,069,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

