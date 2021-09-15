Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.82 billion-$13.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.84 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.92. 359,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,916,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $244.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.19.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

