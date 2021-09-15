Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,240 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Republic Bank worth $42,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC opened at $199.63 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $204.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.25.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.