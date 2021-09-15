Citigroup Inc. Has $46.06 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,379 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.26% of Boston Properties worth $46,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Boston Properties by 167.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $110.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.01. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

