Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53,971 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of General Dynamics worth $50,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

NYSE:GD opened at $196.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

