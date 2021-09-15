Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,783 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

C opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

