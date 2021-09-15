Citigroup Inc. Purchases 459,737 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 459,737 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $43,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,184,000 after purchasing an additional 634,295 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 105,980 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 359,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 283,967 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $58.17 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

