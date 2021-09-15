Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186,662 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $48,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

