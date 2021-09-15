Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives $48.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,146,000 after acquiring an additional 88,685 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.