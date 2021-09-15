Claudio Tuozzolo Sells 1,117 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $140,954.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Claudio Tuozzolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,007 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $119,893.42.

On Monday, July 26th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $1,029,138.81.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $126.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average is $99.74. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $129.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vicor by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Vicor by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

