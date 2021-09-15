CloakCoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.04 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $1,922.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000888 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00031606 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00033100 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,697,967 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

