Cloudcall Group plc (LON:CALL) Insider Simon Cleaver Buys 26,000 Shares

Cloudcall Group plc (LON:CALL) insider Simon Cleaver bought 26,000 shares of Cloudcall Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £14,820 ($19,362.42).

LON CALL traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 60.50 ($0.79). 542,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,670. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.16. Cloudcall Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £29.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cloudcall Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated multi-channel communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, Australia, and parts of the Asia Pacific. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and communications products and services under the CloudCall name.

