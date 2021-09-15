CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.57

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.63, with a volume of 796044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The stock has a market cap of C$378.77 million and a PE ratio of -14.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.95.

About CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.