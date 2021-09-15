CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Given New GBX 410 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 277 ($3.62) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. CMC Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 413.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 449.27. The stock has a market cap of £807.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53.

In other news, insider David Fineberg bought 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($399.79).

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.