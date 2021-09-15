Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 184,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.28.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.