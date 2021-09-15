Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.65. The company had a trading volume of 236,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $353.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.87 and a 200 day moving average of $136.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

