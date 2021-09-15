Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,250 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises about 3.2% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $15,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 186,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

