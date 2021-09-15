Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

PPG traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,900. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.02 and a 200-day moving average of $164.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

