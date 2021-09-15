Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 27.32%.
Shares of CODA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. Coda Octopus Group has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $96.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.58.
In other news, insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $71,099.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,298 shares in the company, valued at $259,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Niels Sondergaard sold 54,382 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $492,157.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,263,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,481,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,981 shares of company stock worth $716,273. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile
Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.
