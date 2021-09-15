Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 27.32%.

Shares of CODA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. Coda Octopus Group has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $96.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

In other news, insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $71,099.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,298 shares in the company, valued at $259,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Niels Sondergaard sold 54,382 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $492,157.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,263,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,481,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,981 shares of company stock worth $716,273. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

CODA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.