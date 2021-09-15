Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

Shares of CODA opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Coda Octopus Group has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $96.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CFO Michael Midgley sold 16,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $153,016.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $71,099.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,298 shares in the company, valued at $259,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,981 shares of company stock worth $716,273. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

