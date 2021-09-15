Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 15.59%.
Shares of CODA opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Coda Octopus Group has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $96.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile
Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.
