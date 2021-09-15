Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,040,000 after buying an additional 106,581 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,508,000 after buying an additional 200,606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after buying an additional 190,576 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 516,213 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

CMCO stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 196.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

