Commerce Bank Buys Shares of 3,200 Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $322,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $390,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $309,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $715,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

CCS opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

