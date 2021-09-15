Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

BVN opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,295,011 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,180 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 663,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth $152,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

