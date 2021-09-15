Compound (COMP) Price Tops $434.05

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. Compound has a market cap of $2.39 billion and $242.69 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $434.05 or 0.00899539 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

