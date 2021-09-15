Connable Office Inc. Sells 1,011 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,816 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,652,745,000 after purchasing an additional 461,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $299.79 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.93.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

