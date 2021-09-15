Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys Shares of 20,000 INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.19% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in INVO Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in INVO Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in INVO Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in INVO Bioscience by 52.0% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 950,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 325,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in INVO Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:INVO opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 333.98% and a negative net margin of 690.33%. Equities analysts forecast that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

