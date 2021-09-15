CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading 5.8% Higher

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $27.76. 2,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 399,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 2.77.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $287.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 804,506 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 328,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,762,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,291,000 after purchasing an additional 270,607 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,947,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

