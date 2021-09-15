Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.25 Per Share

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.251 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

Shares of CSU opened at C$2,184.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,366.66 and a one year high of C$2,240.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2,046.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,878.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.29 billion and a PE ratio of 104.16.

CSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,100.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,071.43.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

