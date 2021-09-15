Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,240.00

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2,240.00 and last traded at C$2,209.00, with a volume of 3468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2,220.31.

CSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,100.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,071.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2,046.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,878.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.251 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

