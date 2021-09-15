Contentos Price Tops $0.0224 on Major Exchanges (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $78.33 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00150260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.89 or 0.00798229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047119 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,936,211 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.