Contrasting ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and W. R. Berkley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 6.11% 7.39% 1.49% W. R. Berkley 10.57% 11.27% 2.45%

94.8% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProSight Global and W. R. Berkley’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $816.11 million 0.69 $22.23 million $0.91 14.12 W. R. Berkley $8.10 billion 1.57 $530.67 million $2.32 30.81

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. R. Berkley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ProSight Global and W. R. Berkley, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 3 0 0 2.00 W. R. Berkley 0 5 4 0 2.44

ProSight Global currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.17%. W. R. Berkley has a consensus price target of $81.56, indicating a potential upside of 14.11%. Given W. R. Berkley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than ProSight Global.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats ProSight Global on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia. The Reinsurance and Monoline Excess segment involves in the reinsurance business on a facultative and treaty basis, primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, and South Africa. The company was founded by William R. Berkley in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

