Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,791. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

