Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

Get Core & Main alerts:

CNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.