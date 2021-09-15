Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CNM traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $27.55. 3,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,791. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

